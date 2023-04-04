Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center (SMC), the region’s newest hospital, opened its doors to patient care a year ago. In that time, SMC has cared for more than 23,000 patients in our community, including the birth of more than 700 babies.
“Opening a new hospital is no small feat and I’m proud to stand with and celebrate our staff and providers who have worked endlessly to bring this new facility to the market,” said Alan Olive, chief executive officer at Sierra Medical Center. “In one year, we have elevated quality, focused on safe patient care, and improved services available to patients, including oncology, labor and delivery, and a level II neonatal intensive care unit.”
Since opening day on April 4, 2022, the hospital has hired more than 630 employees, which includes more than 280 registered nurses, and 500 credentialed providers to treat those who seek care at the new hospital.
In one year, the hospital has launched programs unique to the System including a medical oncology unit, The Family Birth Center and level II NICU, advanced cardiovascular services inclusive of open-heart procedures, and SMC has introduced the latest surgical technology to the market. Additionally, the campus will soon open its Medical Office Building featuring outpatient services to be announced late 2023.
“The growth that Sierra has experienced in the last year speaks to our community’s want and need for additional services,” said Katie Grimm, RN, BSN, MBA, chief nursing officer at Northern Nevada Health System. “Our team continues to focus on Service Excellence and ensuring that patients receive care from highly trained medical professionals working with state-of-the-art technology.”
Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center is centrally located at 625 Innovation Drive at the corner of Longley Lane and Double R Blvd. in Reno.
To learn more about Northern Nevada Health System, visit northernnevadahealth.com.