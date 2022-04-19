The NPC Mother Lode Bodybuilding Competition is returning to Reno in May 2022!
Over 150 athletes will show off the best physique of their lives at the 5th annual bodybuilding competition presented by Private MD Labs at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center Grand Ballroom on May 7.
The NPC Mother Lode is an amateur bodybuilding competition sanctioned by the National Physique Committee with a steampunk circus theme.
All types of male and female athletes will bring their best physiques to the stage in the following divisions: Fitness, Bikini, Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Men's Physique, Women's Physique, Figure, and Wellness.
In the competition itself, competitors will appear in lineups and perform specified poses and routines for a panel of judges who rank them based on symmetry, muscularity, size, conditioning, posing, and stage presentation.
They happen in two phases, the pre-judging event, and the evening show.
Athletes compete for custom championship trophies, a coveted NPC National Qualification, and free entry to Center Podium’s IFBB Professional League qualifier in Kazakhstan! One lucky winner will even receive a free flight!
Eric the Trainer will MC the event and the new co-host is Zack Sudfeld, a graduate from the University of Nevada.
There will be vendors at the show that can help anyone along their fitness journey. There will be companies with options for nutrition, personal training, fitness apparel, workout recovery, supplements, bikinis, jewelry, and even protein candy.
For show information, tickets, live stream passes, and the entire event schedule, click here.
(Center Podium)