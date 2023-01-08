The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada announced that the NV Energy Foundation donated $10,000 to help support the non-profit’s ongoing winter storm response efforts. The donation will be used exclusively in Northern and Rural Nevada.
“As we know, the impact of the blizzard on New Year’s Day was devastating in some locations in our area,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “This donation will help us serve the needs of our communities when severe winter weather leaves people in need of multiple resources – from food to shelter and more.”
Red Cross Disaster Action Team staff and volunteers were on hand to support the Washoe County “warming center” that was opened on New Year’s Day, Powell said. “Many residents were without heat and electricity and in need of a safe place to get warm and charge electronic devices,” she said. “The Red Cross provided shelter, along with hot coffee, tea, water, and food. And NV Energy’s generosity allows us to keep up this vital work.”
Annually, the foundation donates more than $5 million to hundreds of non-profit organizations throughout the state to address key community needs.
“When we saw our community in need, we joined with the American Red Cross to provide assistance,” said Tony Sanchez, NV Energy Executive Vice President, Business Development and External Relations and NV Energy Foundation Board Director. “We are proud to partner with the Red Cross to address the immediate needs of Nevadans impacted by this unprecedented storm.”
Red Cross volunteers and staff are on the ground when disasters strike, whether it’s a massive winter storm prompting the evacuation of a community, or a home fire that has left a family without a place to stay. “We provide safe lodging, nourishing meals, comfort, care, and support through an ongoing crisis,” said Powell. “We also offer educational tools to help residents be prepared for emergencies.”
Be prepared for winter Bitter cold, snow, and ice pose unique challenges for everyone, and the American Red Cross has steps to help you prepare and stay safe at redcross.org/winterstorm.