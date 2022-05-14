NV Energy Hosts Electric Vehicle Expo

NV Energy held a free Electric Vehicle Expo and Test Drive event on Saturday, May 14th.
Community members were invited to learn more about electric vehicle technology. NV Energy also talked about near-future plans for public charging across Northern Nevada.
People were also able to test drive some of the cars there. A variety of Tesla models, a Jaguar iPace, a Volkswagen ID.4, and other electric vehicles were available for test driving.
NV Energy also allowed people to bring end-of-life batteries to be recycled sustainably by Redwood Materials. That includes items such as: old phones, laptops, tablets, electric toothbrushes, power tool batteries, Bluetooth speakers, and more.