NV Energy is warning customers of individuals posing as NV Energy representatives visiting customers at their home demanding payment and threatening disconnection.
NV Energy says they will never email, call or visit you to demand immediate payment in any form and/or threaten immediate disconnection.
The company also does not accept payments via Zelle, MoneyPak, Venmo or Bitcoin which NV Energy has said is part of a scam effort in the past.
If you are facing disconnection, NV Energy will issue a 10-day notice directly on your bill, and will follow up with a 48-hour notice by mail. Depending on the circumstance, you may receive a courtesy call from NV Energy about some account activity.
To learn more or to report a possible NV Energy scam, you can visit their scam protection website here: Scam Protection | NV Energy