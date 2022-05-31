The Nevada Mining Association (NVMA) is kicking off its seventh annual Hope for Heat campaign on Memorial Day giving Nevadans a reason to quite literally ‘hope for heat’ through Labor Day.
Beginning Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day) and running through Monday, September 5 (Labor Day), the NVMA will make $90 contributions each day temperatures hit 90 degrees in Reno and Elko.
The heat will be on in Southern Nevada as well, with a $100 donation every day the Las Vegas heat reaches 100 degrees.
In honor of its “100 Days of Giving” campaign” commemorating 100 years in business, Granite Construction will donate an additional $33 per region every time the temperature milestones are reached.
At the end of the campaign, proceeds will be equally divided among the Boys & Girls Clubs of Truckee Meadows, Elko, Winnemucca, and Southern Nevada.
Funds raised will support Boys & Girls Clubs programs and the more than 14,000 children the four affiliates serve.
“Nevada is known for its hot, dry summers and we’re counting on our Silver State to deliver sizzling temperatures again this year,” said NVMA President Tyre Gray. “Each day Mother Nature turns up the heat, Boys & Girls Clubs statewide and the children they serve will benefit, helping to set everyone up for success and a bright future.”
Since 2016, NVMA has contributed $73,160 to Nevada nonprofits via the Hope for Heat program. For more information about NVMA and its work, you can visit www.nevadamining.org.