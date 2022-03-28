The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is continuing construction on the Oddie Wells Project and is advising the community of upcoming traffic control changes due to construction activity.
Beginning Monday, March 28, 2022, El Rancho Drive will be closed to through traffic between Oddie Boulevard and Orovada Street/Greenbrae Drive.
Northbound traffic on El Rancho Drive will be detoured at Oddie Boulevard to Sullivan Lane to Greenbrae Drive. Southbound traffic on El Rancho Drive will be detour on Greenbrae Drive/Orovada Street to Silverada Boulevard to Oddie Boulevard. This detour will be in place for less than three weeks. Residences and businesses within the closure will remain accessible.
The RTC encourages the community to support the businesses along this corridor, which remain open and accessible during construction.
The RTC has received reports that cars have been speeding through the construction zone and reminds the community to use extra caution around the construction zone for everyone's safety.
(The Regional Transportation Committee assisted in this report.)