A rollover crash at a mine site in northeastern Nevada early Sunday morning has killed one and sent another to the hospital.
It happened at the mine site of Nevada Gold Mines between Leeville and Gold Strike Just after 1:50 a.m. on Sunday according to a post on the Eureka County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
Nevada Gold Mines, NGM Mine Rescue, ECSO, Carlin Police, Carlin Fire and EMS responded to the scene to find a Tona Tec Exploration truck had rolled over as it was coming down a hill.
The driver was pronounced dead on scene while a passenger was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital to be treated for injuries.
ECSO deputies are conducting the crash investigation alongside the Mine Safety and Health Administration and Nevada State Mine Inspectors.
ECSO deputies are also conducting the coroner investigation in conjunction with the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiners Office.