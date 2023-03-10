Hug High School was placed under a Code Yellow Precautionary lockdown on Friday after two reported fights on campus involving students.
The school district says one person was arrested and another was transported to the hospital as a result of the fights.
The lockdown started at 9:48 a.m. and ended around 11:20 a.m.
The school says everyone is safe and the normal operations will continue for the day.
School police and local law enforcement are investigating.
If you have any information, you can call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.