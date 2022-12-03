locals and pass holders lined up to be the first to ski and board on the fresh snow up at Diamond Peak Ski Resort, many of which said the conditions were perfect.
Ski resort officials say it was really busy right when the resort opened, but since it's the beginning of the season it was still mellow compared to other days. But they're hoping for a long season for everyone to enjoy.
Jaclyn Ream, Marketing Coordinator for Diamond Peak Ski Resort mentions, "Conditions are good and we're going to be hopefully opening some more trails here, there's another storm coming and were going to continue to make snow."
Officials at Diamond Peak also say they made a ton of snow during the past few weeks, but the fresh snow from the recent storm was the cherry on top. Blessing Apkarian, both a Skier and Snowboarder tells us her experience of the first day on the mountain "It was a beautiful storm a couple days ago, and it hasn't all melted, it's great snow, so I'm like really really excited."
Jeremy Kreneck, a Lawyer & Snowboarder we spoke to says himself and his group are hoping for a snow season similar to the one back in 2017. Which is one of the snowiest seasons he says he has ever experienced. He explains what it was like, "It basically just started snowing and never stopped, so it was just a powder day every day, and that's what we're always looking for is a powder day." Some skiers and snowboarders are die-hard Diamond Peak fans and told us it's the only mountain they like to shred during the season. Apkarian tells us "I'm so excited last year was kind of a bust because of that record-breaking snowfall in December and then nothing in January."
This year the resort was able to open earlier than it did last year. And with a ton of snow already covering the mountain, and more on the way, most people are crossing their fingers for a long season ahead. Kreneck says "Just come on with it, bring it on. Every now and then it starts with snow and turns to rain so now we're always just praying it stays snow." Ream adds "We're hoping to be open until mid-April is when we're typically open, so keep doing those snow dances!"