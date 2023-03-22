The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) is now selling tickets for the 59th National Championship Air Races, the final race to be held at the Reno-Stead Airport.
The event will feature seven classes of air racing plus military and civilian demonstrations.
The event will take place from Sept. 13-17, 2023 and tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.
In addition to general admission tickets, attendees can purchase tickets for reserved grandstand seats, box seats and pit passes or more exclusive options such as the Chairman’s Hospitality Tent and Checkered Flag Club.
The 2023 event is set to return with more than 150 planes and pilots as well as several ‘hands-on’ displays and experiences including the GRADD-NVBAA STEM Education Discovery Zone, heritage displays, military demonstrations and static displays and more.