This September’s National Championship Reno Air Races will be the last for our region.
In a letter to supporters, race organizers say the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority board has decided to leave due to the region’s rapid growth, amongst other concerns. “However, we are committed to finding a new location so that the event can continue,” the letter says.
“We want to celebrate six decades of partnership, competition and airmanship which has brought our local community and aviation enthusiasts from all over the world together in this one-of-a-kind celebration of innovation and history,” said Daren Griffin, President and CEO of RTAA. “While it’s a bittersweet moment for our community and the RTAA, we are committed to working with RARA to ensure this year’s event is a tremendous success as we close this historic chapter for the event in northern Nevada.”
The event debuted in 1964 in Spanish Springs then moved to Stead two years later.
Tickets are available now for this year’s races, scheduled for September 13-17 at the Reno Stead Airport and will feature more than 150 planes.
“We look forward to seeing the many faces the Air Races have brought joy to over the years, as well as new ones who will get the chance to see the only racing event of its kind for the first time this year.”