After more than three feet of snow on the upper mountain in the past week, Palisades Tahoe opened early Friday, marking the official start of the 2022-2023 season.
For the second winter under its new name, Palisades Tahoe will debut a number of upgrades and improvements for skiers, riders, and visitors of all abilities, including the highly-anticipated new Base to Base Gondola.
All open lifts will be accessed from the Palisades Base Area, including the Funitel, Gold Coast, and First Ventures lifts. Gold Coast will be open between Killy’s and Ramp Run, and only Gold Coast proper will be groomed.
Mountain Run will not be open, and the upper mountain will be download only.
SnoVentures will feature Pioneer Run, and Palisades Kids carpets will be open for lessons.
Opening weekend should feature cold temperatures and mostly sunny skies, and skiing and riding is scheduled from 9am - 4pm daily. Alpine will open on November 22 as planned, and the full Opening Day operations update can be found here.
The long-awaited Palisades Tahoe Base to Base Gondola will open this season, connecting the two valleys of the resort and offering convenient access to the resort’s 6,000 acres of lifts, terrain, and more.
The Base to Base Gondola will be open to the public on Saturday, December 17, which will mark the official launch and Grand Opening Celebration.
In conjunction with the new Base to Base Gondola, Funitel Plaza has been upgraded to provide visitors with convenience and reachable access from the Village to the lifts. Red Dog Lift has been upgraded to a high-speed, six-seater, and Alpine Lodge has been reconstructed with a new expanded sun deck and automatic snow machines.
Palisades Tahoe is hosting this holiday season, with special dinners at the Olympic House for Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.
The resort will also welcome back the World Cup from February 24-26, 2023. The men’s Slalom and Giant Slalom events will take place on Dog Leg and Red Dog Face, and the weekend will be filled with outdoor concerts, fireworks, sponsor activations, and more.
Tickets are now on sale here, with Club and VIP tiers still available.