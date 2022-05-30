It's common to travel over a long weekend, but maybe you didn't notice as many cars on the road this Memorial Day as you'd expect. People say they're torn on whether or not to drive to their destinations even for a three-day weekend because of how much prices have increased.
Eric Braswell, a traveler from Quincy, California says "We're minimizing our trips, we don't travel as much, we stay home and everything has gone up specifically the fuel prices."
Maurice Evans, traveling from Salt Lake City adds to that, "More stay-cations than vacations for sure."
Some say they would rather just stay home than pay for gas since prices have increased. One traveler tells us about the high prices he's noticed in different areas. "It's up into almost $7 in some places and that's a lot especially when you're traveling so far," Evans mentions.
It's not just the gas prices looking different, it's also the roads this holiday weekend. Evans says he's seen less people driving this year and he suspects it's because they want to save money. He says "I'm not sure how many would be traveling but there's not many people on the freeway, it's smooth sailing all the way across."