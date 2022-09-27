The Placer County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies arrested a man after a traffic stop revealed nearly 200 fentanyl pills and methamphetamine.
On September 3rd at 2:17 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 49 and Edgewood Road.
A search of the driver revealed over $700 in loose bills in his short pockets, and a search of his vehicle revealed three methamphetamine pipes, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, and nearly 200 blue-green M30 tablets suspected to be fentanyl.
The driver, 32-year-old Jose Guzman-Marin of Auburn, was arrested for transportation and sales of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, an outside warrant, and violation of his probation terms.