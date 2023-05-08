Sparks Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a fatal hit-&-run crash that also injured several people this past weekend.
Police have arrested the driver accused of speeding, and ultimately causing the crash, near El Rancho Drive & Oddie Blvd. around 3 a.m. on Sunday.
18-year-old Jordin Javier Silva-Vallecillo is now facing a number of charges, including duty to stop at a scene involving death and injury, reckless driving and more.
According to police, one of the cars hit had eight people inside. One person in that car died on scene. That family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.
Police say another car was hit as well, but they took off. Investigators are still looking for the driver and passengers of that car.
If you have any information that can help police, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness a 775-322-4900.