Man Shot and Killed in Downtown Reno, Police Investigating
MGN

Just after midnight on October 9, 2022, Reno Police responded to gunshots heard in downtown.

When officers arrived to the area of Museum Drive and the riverwalk path, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity will not be released until his next of kin is notified.

Detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Unit responded and are now investigating the incident.

An investigation is underway.

Reno Police ask that anyone who may have more information, contact them at 775-334-2677. To stay anonymous, you can always call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or text the tip to 847411, including the keyword: SW.

Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest of the suspect wanted in this case.