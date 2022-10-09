Just after midnight on October 9, 2022, Reno Police responded to gunshots heard in downtown.
When officers arrived to the area of Museum Drive and the riverwalk path, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's identity will not be released until his next of kin is notified.
Detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Unit responded and are now investigating the incident.
An investigation is underway.
Reno Police ask that anyone who may have more information, contact them at 775-334-2677. To stay anonymous, you can always call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or text the tip to 847411, including the keyword: SW.
Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest of the suspect wanted in this case.