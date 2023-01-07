Nevada State Police say they're investigating a plane crash involving a car that happened on U.S. 395 at Lee Canyon, around 9:40 a.m. on January 7, 2023.
The plane, a Da20 2-seater was making an emergency landing due to a mechanical failure.
Once the plane landed on the left shoulder of the highway, the Nissan SUV's windshield hit the plane's right wing.
The driver of the car and both occupants of the plane were taken to UMC Trauma for non-life threatening injuries.
One travel lane is currently open on the southbound side while Troopers investigate.