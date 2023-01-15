Reno Police officers conducted an impaired driving saturation patrol on the night of January 14, 2023, in an effort to make roadways safer for the community
Seven officers and one Sergeant were on patrol and made 81 stops for suspected impaired driving.
During those investigations, officers made eight arrests for driving under the influence. One of the arrests was a felony. They also issued several traffic tickets.
The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver and never get behind the wheel if you are impaired.
This extra patrol was funded by the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety/ Office of Traffic Safety.