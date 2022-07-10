4,500 NV Energy customers were without power in south Reno Sunday afternoon after the Reno Fire Department and Truckee Meadow Fire & Rescue responded to a brushfire.
The fire was reported on the 13,000 block of South Virginia Street around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
Officials say the fire has been knocked down and was about 25 to 40 feet in size.
The fire may have started after a bird struck a power pole near the area.
Crews were able to contain the fire to sage brush and a power pole.
There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Our troubleshooters have posted an estimated time of restoration of 4:00 PM. The cause of the outage is a range/brush fire. We are working as quickly and safely as possible to complete repairs. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have a caused -Patricia R.— NV Energy (@NVEnergy) July 10, 2022