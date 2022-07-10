4,500 NV Energy customers were without power in south Reno Sunday afternoon after the Reno Fire Department and Truckee Meadow Fire & Rescue  responded to a brushfire.

The fire was reported on the 13,000 block of South Virginia Street around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Officials say the fire has been knocked down and was about 25 to 40 feet in size.

The fire may have started after a bird struck a power pole near the area.

Crews were able to contain the fire to sage brush and a power pole.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 