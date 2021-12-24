UPDATE:
The precautionary boil water notice issued for the Copper Canyon Estates in
Dayton is now rescinded after lab testing confirms the water is safe to drink.
---
A precautionary boil water order is in effect for the Copper Canyon Estates subdivision in Dayton due to a water line break.
The Lyon County Utilities Department says the line broke around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
The county says the precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until all regulatory sampling and testing protocols have been met and the results confirm the system has no contamination. If no additional testing is required, the soonest the notice could be lifted will be Friday, December 24.
Homes in nearby areas are not affected by the precautionary boil water notice, but the county says residents may see discolored or cloudy water in their homes due to the disruption of the system. The county says these residents should flush their system until the water is clear.
If you have questions, you can call the Utilities office at 775-246-6220.