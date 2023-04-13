Smithridge Elementary and Pine Middle School have both resumed normal operations after temporary precautionary Code Yellow Lockdowns due to nearby police activity.
The Washoe County School District says the lockdown, at Pine Middle School, first happened before 7:45 a.m., across the street. That lockdown was lifted before 9:15 a.m. Smithridge's lockdown was lifted around 9:15 a.m.
WCSD says Smithridge will have additional security procedures.
School started at the normal time. Only students and staff were allowed in the school and students were brought directly into their classrooms when they arrived on campus.
WCSD says the school will have a higher than usual police presence.
You may report school and student safety concerns anonymously by contacting SafeVoice Nevada at 833-216-7233, via www.safevoicenv.org, or through the mobile app.
Reports can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week.