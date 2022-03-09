President Joe Biden has signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should create its own digital currency.
The Biden administration sees the explosive popularity of cryptocurrency as an opportunity to examine its risks and benefits.
The executive order had been widely anticipated by the finance industry and others who have compared the cryptocurrency market with the Wild West.
The order comes amid growing concern Russia may be using cryptocurrency to avoid the impact of financial sanctions imposed by Western allies in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
Today, @POTUS signed an Executive Order outlining a plan to address risks and harness potential benefits of digital assets, including cryptocurrency, helping America reinforce its leadership in the global financial system and the technological frontier.https://t.co/ERhN3hQek8— The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 9, 2022