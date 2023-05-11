Protesters gathered at the Thacker Pass Lithium Mine in Humboldt County to try and stop the project from moving forward.
Leaders from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe as well as the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe and Reno-Sparks Indian Colony were among those out there.
They tell us they conducted a prayer for the water, the land and future generations of the area.
Protesters also put up a tee-pee in an attempt to block construction.
We reached out to the developers of the mining project.
They tell us, "A handful of protestors are trying to willfully obstruct our workers on a lawful project that will bring significant economic benefit to Northern Nevada and environmental benefit to the nation.”
It's not clear how long the protest will last.
As we've reported, the mining project broke ground in March.
It's currently the largest known lithium deposit in the country.