Early this morning, two Paiute spiritual leaders — Dean Barlese from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, and Dorece Sam from the Fort McDermitt Paiute Shoshone Tribe — began a prayer for the water, the land, and future generations at Peehee Mu’huh, also known as Thacker Pass, where construction of an open-pit lithium mine is ongoing at a Northern Paiute sacred site.