The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe will hold a grand opening celebration for their new Food Distribution Program and Facility on Sunday.
The Food Distribution Program houses several food streams, including the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Food Pantry, CDC COVID Emergency Groceries, USDA Commodities (Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations – FDPIR), and an unencumbered food stream for those who may not qualify for any of the other programs.
“We want to congratulate the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe for taking the initiative to administer the FDPIR directly. We appreciate the hard work and diligence the tribe spent working with us over the past year to get to this day,” said USDA Food and Nutrition Service Western Regional Administrator Jesus Mendoza, Jr. “FNS is committed to provided equitable access to food to all Americans.” This is the fourth USDA Commodity Food Distribution Program (FDPIR) located in Nevada.
The Food Distribution Program provides food services to residents within the reservation boundaries as well as out-laying communities.
Participants include both tribal and non-tribal families.
The grand opening is scheduled for Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. There will be speeches from local and national dignitaries, facility tours, and refreshments.
The facility is located at 11 Brady Street, Wadsworth, NV, on the Pyramid Lake Tribal Reservation.