The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Food Distribution Program located in Wadsworth Nevada, the first of it's kind, had it's grand opening today. Now feeding both tribal and non-tribal residents within the boundaries of the reservation.
Bonnie Akaka-Smith, the Food Distribution Program Director for the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe says "If we can just keep food in the bellies of our people, that gives them one step up to move forward in their lives."
She mentions, in just the past year, the ability for people to feed their families was scarce, especially when the pandemic hit. She tells us previously, before the facilities grand opening, the Nevada Department of Agriculture trailered food boxes to the community.
Akaka-Smith explains "So now we have a stable place where we can store both the dry goods, the frozen, and the refrigerated so we have fresh produce available."
She says they've had the facility for about 8 months, and now they can use it to it's full potential. She mentions 2 main things she values in life, that she was able to apply while putting this program together.
Akaka-Smith lists "The first is nutrition and being able to feed people and he second is being able to do program development."
Aside from the food pantry portion of the facility, they also have CDC food boxes set aside for those quarantining, USDA commodities and food for those unregistered.
Akaka-Smith tells us "Sometimes when you're hungry you don't function at your highest levels, your outlook on life... you get depressed."
Steven Wadsworth, the Vice Chairmen of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe says "It actually feels really good to say, you couldn't starve on this reservation if you tried."
To make an appointment you can call 775-217-7344.