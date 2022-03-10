The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for a pre-packaged chicken salad sold at Trader Joes.
The product, listed below, has been recalled by the producer due to concerns that the salad dressing may contain hard plastic.
- 12-oz. plastic tray packages containing “Trader Joe’s CRUNCHY SLAW with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing” and a use by date of 03/09/22, 03/10/22, 03/11/22, or 03/12/22 printed on the label.
The public health alert applies to the items produced between 3/03/22 and 3/06/22.
If you have any of these already in your home, the FDA urges you not to consume them.