The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) has issued a recall for two edible cannabis products sold at various stores around the state.
The CCB was notified that one or more units of the cannabis products listed below were mislabeled during production at THC Production, LLC DBA Experience Premium Cannabis.
The two products were being sold at one store in Reno, Jade Cannabis Co, 1085 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502.
Full Public Health and Safety Bulletin, including all locations where the products are sold listed here: