The BLM says Red Canyon Road in Smith Valley is washed out in several areas due to runoff caused by warmer temperatures.
The flooding is located Red Canyon Road off Upper Colony and Day Lane Road
“We are asking the public to please use caution or avoid this area until an assessment can be made,” said Paul Fuselier, Acting Sierra Front Field Manager.
Currently, Lyon County has placed road closed signs on the road leading to public access of Red Canyon.
Other access roads and trails remain open unless otherwise signed.
(BLM contributed to this report.)