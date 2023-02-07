This year, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is encouraging residents to consider ordering a valuable Valentine’s Day gift package that could save a loved one’s life: a free smoke alarm plus free installation.
Through its Home Fire Campaign, the Red Cross is working to reduce home fire deaths and injuries by 25% nationwide, said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “A free smoke alarm and installation can show your Valentine just how much you care about their safety and wellbeing.” Powell said. “And you can add the bonus free services of a customized fire escape plan and fire-safety education offered by our volunteers during installation.”
Every day, seven people in the U.S. die in a home fire every day, and another 36 are hurt. “Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death from a home fire in half,” Powell said. "Calling us to order a free smoke alarm is the first step in ensuring that you and your family have a better chance of surviving a fire – a free Valentine’s Day gift that’s priceless.”
Contact the Red Cross of Northern Nevada at 775-954-1185. Please leave your name, address, zip code, and phone number.
Additional home-fire facts & statistics:
- More than $7 billion in property damage occurs every year due to home fires.
- Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and injuries.
- You have two minutes to safely escape a burning house.
- Three of every five home-fire deaths occur in homes without smoke alarms.
Volunteers are needed for Northern Nevada’s Disaster Action Team. “We partner with local fire departments as they respond to local home fires, connecting with families to provide emotional support and emergency financial assistance, along with information and resources to help them begin to recover,” Powell said.
For more information and to apply for a volunteer position in Northern Nevada, contact Ericka Smith at ericka.smith@redcross.org, call 775-225-3392, or visit RedCross.org/volunteer.
(Red Cross of Northern Nevada)