Registration is now open for the 2023 City of Reno Senior Games. Any Senior 50 and older, from anywhere, at any level, can participate. The Senior Games are a popular City of Reno program dedicated to promoting and implementing fitness, physical activity, and socialization.
The Games will take place from August 14-September 1, 2023.
Registration is available at least two days before the start of each event via in-person drop-off locations or online at Reno.gov/SeniorGames.
Drop-off locations include:
- Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center: 775-334-2262, 1301 Valley Road, Reno, NV 89512
- Teglia’s Paradise Park Activity Center: 775-356-3176, 2745 Elementary Dr., Reno, NV 89505
- Neil Road Recreation Center: 775-689-8484, 3925 Neil Road, Reno., NV 89502
There are several new events for the 2023 Senior Games including bunco and a bullseye shooting competition.
Seniors can also participate in other favorite events including archery, basketball skills, bocce ball, bowling, climbing wall, go-kart racing, golf (and mini golf), pickleball, shuffleboard, table tennis, track & field, ax throwing, and disc golf.
“The City of Reno supports its seniors in many ways, but the Senior Games is always the most exciting,” said Reno City Councilwoman Meghan Ebert, who is also the Reno City Council liaison to the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee. “As we get older, it’s important to stay active and engaged. The Senior Games does both, while giving our Senior citizens the opportunities to make new friends and learn new skills.”
The Games begin on Monday, August 14 with the first event, bowling, at High Sierra Lanes. The Games conclude on Friday, September 1 with the Closing Ceremony from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bundox Bocce inside the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel.
The registration fee is $40 per person, plus an additional $10 to $20 per-sport fee. The registration fee includes a Summer Games T-shirt, a custom medal, and a ticket to the catered dinner, also known as the Closing Ceremony.
Additional Closing Ceremony dinner tickets for participant guests and the public are available for $20. Financial assistance, including scholarships, is available.
