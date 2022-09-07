Authorities say a pilot associated with the Reno Air Races has died in a plane crash in California.
The Reno Air Racing Association sent us this statement:
The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) mourns the loss of Sherman “Sherm” Smoot, Unlimited Class president, who died in a plane crash in Shafter, Calif. He was 74.
Smoot spent more than 50 years of his life dedicated to his passion for aviation. A navy veteran, his log book included flying an F4 Phantom in the Vietnam War followed by a 28-year career with Continental Airlines. He was heavily involved with RARA for over 25 years, racing in both the T-6 and Unlimited classes.
RARA extends its deepest sympathies to his family, friends and community.
Our hearts are broken and our prayers go out to his loved ones. We’ve lost one of our air race family today. Blue skies Sherm. 💙 pic.twitter.com/L7jUAOEhFS— Reno Air Racing Association (@RenoAirRaces) September 2, 2022