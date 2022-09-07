Sherman 'Sherm' Smoot

Authorities say a pilot associated with the Reno Air Races has died in a plane crash in California. 

The Reno Air Racing Association sent us this statement: 

The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) mourns the loss of Sherman “Sherm” Smoot, Unlimited Class president, who died in a plane crash in Shafter, Calif. He was 74.

Smoot spent more than 50 years of his life dedicated to his passion for aviation. A navy veteran, his log book included flying an F4 Phantom in the Vietnam War followed by a 28-year career with Continental Airlines. He was heavily involved with RARA for over 25 years, racing in both the T-6 and Unlimited classes.

RARA extends its deepest sympathies to his family, friends and community.