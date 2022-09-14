Parking at Reno-Tahoe airport has reached capacity and they have opened overflow lots to accommodate crowds.
You can check the airport's website for parking availability.
RNO says it expects demand to remain high over the next few days, so you are asked to arrive two hours early.
RNO also says it remains operational in smoky conditions.
It says any flight cancellations, delays or diversions are decisions made by airlines and each pilot in command, with safety being the top priority.
Check with your airlines on the status of any upcoming flight.