The City of Reno has set up sandbag filling stations ahead of heavy rains expected in the area from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.
The city listed six locations where sandbags can be picked up on their X page.
- City of Reno Corporation Yard - 1640 East Commercial Row
- Mira Loma Park - 3000 South McCarran Boulevard
- Moya Boulevard near the intersection of Red Baron Boulevard
- Reno Fire Station #5 - 1500 Mayberry Drive
- Horseman's Park - 2800 Pioneer Drive
- Idlewild Park - 2055 Idlewild Drive
The city asks people to bring their own shovels to the filling stations.
Washoe County also has several sandbag filling stations set up throughout the area. They can be found at the following locations.
- Lemmon Valley - Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way
- Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Station 440 - 130 Nectar Street
- Silver Knolls Volunteer Fire Station - 11525 Red Rock Road
- Golden Valley Park (Hillview Entrance) - 7490 Hillview Drive
- Washoe County Operations Yard - 3101 Longley Lane
- Highland Ranch Parkway 1 Mile West of Pyramid Highway
- Belli Ranch - Blue Herron Circle and Warrior Lane
- Toll Road and Geiger Grade
- Pleasant Valley - Andrew Lane and Paddlewheel Lane
- Pleasant Valley - Pagni Lane and U.S. 395
- Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Station 32 - 1240 Eastlake Boulevard
- East Washoe Valley - Eastlake Boulevard and Gander Lane
In addition to sandbags, the city and county each recommend preparing for flood danger by having an emergency kit ready, including medications, and ensuring your home is prepared by checking ditches and culverts at your home and removing any debris right away.
You should also be aware of any travel impacts or road closures flooding might cause, and never drive through standing water.
For more info, visit: http://Reno.Gov/Flood