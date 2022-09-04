Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) recently announced its launch of the Know the Gold Campaign during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.
NNCCF aims for the community to go gold as part of a campaign to encourage more awareness of childhood cancer in northern Nevada.
There are many ways to participate during the month of September including a lighting ceremony at the iconic Reno Arch downtown.
September Calendar of Know the Gold Events:
● Know the Gold Launch and Reno Arch Lighting Ceremony Thursday, September 1, 6:30- 8:00p.m. Virginia Street, under the arch, at Locomotion Plaza, 301 N. Virginia St., Reno, NV 89501 Reno City Proclamation will be read, @WashoeSheriff will be in attendance.
● Nevada Football Childhood Cancer Awareness Game – Players will wear gold ribbon on helmets, cheer, coaches, and mascots will also be in support. Saturday, September 10 – Follow along on social media @NVKidsCancer
● Natalia’s Night Fundraiser for Childhood Cancer – Local restaurants donate a portion of sales for the night, Reno Fire Department supports and collects donations at each location. Wednesday, September 28, 5:00- 9:00 p.m. El Adobe Café, 55 W Arroyo St, Reno, NV 89509
The Know the Gold Campaign helps raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer, and the national symbol of childhood cancer, which is the gold ribbon. One out of 264 children will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States before the age of 20, and more children are lost to cancer in the U.S. than any other childhood disease combined. NNCCF assists an average of 120 local families each year and has provided more than $7 million in financial and emotional assistance in northern Nevada. The NNCCF is funded through local grass-roots efforts and does not receive federal or state funding.
Additional participating locations can be found at www.nvchildrenscancer.org/d4events/natalias-night
To find out more information or donate, you can visit nvchildrenscancer.org/knowthegold or call (775) 825-0888