Cleaning up vegetation is a good way to create defensible spaces around homes to help stop the spread of wildfires.
The Reno Fire Department will have dumpsters out so you can get rid of vegetation for free this weekend, at Fire Station 3 at 580 W. Moana Lane.
If you live in a community that borders the wildland-urban interface, you may qualify for a neighborhood dumpster to haul away dead vegetation and overgrowth. If available, you can reserve a dumpster at no cost.
The program is made possible through grants obtained from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Waste Management. The 30-yard dumpsters are delivered every Thursday and picked up every Monday.
The program dumpsters are only for disposal of “vegetative waste” or “yard debris/refuse” - plants that grow on the property. Construction materials, manmade materials, and bags are not allowed. Do not place the vegetative waste in the dumpster in bags.
To check for dumpster availability, call (775)334-2300. Priority is given to neighborhoods that border the wildland-urban interface.
