Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON... WHAT: * Showers and strong thunderstorms are blooming across western Nevada, the Sierra Nevada, and northeast California. LOCATIONS: * Western Nevada, the Sierra Nevada, and northeastern California. WHEN: * Through 4 PM PDT, Thursday, June 23, 2022. HAZARDS: * Deadly cloud-to-ground lightning. * Wind gusts up to 55 mph. * Heavy rainfall. * Possible flash flooding and debris flows near recent burn scars. * Blowing dust with visibility reductions. * Small hail. * Rapid temperature drops. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: * If you are outdoors, you should consider ending your activities now before thunderstorms form. If you hear thunder or see lightning, seek shelter inside a sturdy structure immediately. Lightning can strike 10 miles away or more from a thunderstorm. * Blowing dust can be hazardous with visibility drops possible. If near blowing dust, delay travel. * Stay away from recent burn scars as heavy rainfall can create dangerous debris flows. * Continue to monitor social media, weather.gov/reno, and local media for more information.