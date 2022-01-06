The Reno Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 3200 block of Lymberry Street around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
Fire investigators determined that the fire started from an unattended candle in the living room that then ignited holiday decorations that were in close proximity.
Two dogs were home at the time of the fire but the homeowner was not.
One of the dogs got out safely, and firefighters revived the other dog, which was transported for further medical evaluation by Washoe County Animal Services.
“This is a good reminder to clean up those holiday decorations and make sure candles are always away from combustibles and attended when lit,” says Tray Palmer, Fire Marshal for the Reno Fire Department.
(The Reno Fire Department assisted in this report.)