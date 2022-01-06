Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND LIGHT SIERRA SNOW OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY... * A fast moving system will bring increased winds overnight into Friday, but these winds won't be anything like the windstorm we experienced earlier in the week. Gusts may reach 30-40 mph in valley locations and 80-100 mph across Sierra ridgelines. This will result in travel and recreational impacts including bumpy airplane rides, choppy lake waters and rough Sierra backcountry conditions. * This system will bring light rain and snow to the region Friday, mainly for the Sierra from Ebbetts Pass northward and northeast California. While only a few inches of snow is expected for Sierra passes, it doesn't take much to cause travel slow downs. If you are traveling, be sure to check road conditions with CalTrans in California and NDOT in Nevada.