The Reno Housing Authority has opened waitlists for public housing family complexes.
The waitlists are set to close April 14, 2023.
Washoe County residents receive preference, allowing RHA to assist local community members first.
The Reno Housing Authority helps more than 9,000 people each year secure safe, quality housing through a variety of programs.
To qualify, all households must meet income and other eligibility requirements. Visit RenoHA.org for qualifying details and to apply.
(RHA contributed to this report.)