The Reno Jazz Orchestra recently announced its merger with the Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra and welcomed its new leadership.
Over $32,000 was raised in support of its youth jazz education programs during the 2022 Summer Soiree fundraiser.
The non-profit organization looks to spread appreciation of jazz and support jazz education through its various mentorship programs.
“It has always been a dream of ours to have the region’s finest youth jazz musicians as part of our organization,” said Chuck Reider, the new Board President of the Reno Jazz Orchestra. “Today we unveiled a significant development in jazz education and jazz performances throughout the Silver State. With this addition, we will continue to contribute and enhance the vibrancy, diversity, cultural vitality, and quality of music education and our community’s artistic life.”