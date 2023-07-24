The Reno Little Theater's Artown production is also a fundraiser for homeless pets. The Reno Little Theater is partnering with the Churchill Animal Protection Society for their production of "Suessical: the Musical." It's a celebration of the best of Dr. Suess, and RLT Community Engagement Manager Eric Boudreau is playing the Cat in the Hat.
"The cat is really this kind of chaotic character that gets to play all these different personalities," he said. "So it's all about using your imagination and making big, bold choices and having as much fun as possible."
This is the second time the theater has partnered with the Churchill Animal Protection Society in Fallon, with a spotlight on some of the shelter's favorite felines. Like most of our local shelters, this one is full right now.
"It's a rural shelter, small, nonprofit, the only game in town for about a 60-mile radius," said volunteer Diane Peters. "Everyone comes to us; we have a waiting list to get in, we're full to overflowing, and we would like to move some animals because kennel life is better than being on the streets, but it's not ideal."
The family-friendly production has been a hit with audiences so far, and the cats in hats on display there have been getting a lot of attention.
"They are having a blast," Boudreau said. "We've had sold out crowds for the last three weeks, hope to continue that for the last two, and they're loving it, loving they're having something to bring the family to this summer. And when the kids come up to the upstairs lobby, we have families saying 'oh, do we go and get a cat today?' So it's a really great partnership."
Some of the featured kitties have already been adopted but the work at CAPS is never done. There are always more animals in need, hoping to find their forever homes.
"We had two litters of puppies come in, one of eight, one of thirteen," Peters said. "And the 13 were dropped in the desert outside Schurz, some are still at the shelter."
Reno Little Theater: https://www.renolittletheater.org/
Churchill Animal Protection Society: https://www.capsnevada.com/