A Reno man faces several felony charges after deputies say he held an elderly woman against her will inside her Washoe Valley home.
Deputies say the victim emailed a friend saying that a man she did not know was keeping her inside her home and not caring of her.
When Deputies responded to the home on Monday, the suspect, Luis Cortez met with them but was uncooperative and would initially not let deputies onto the property.
Eventually, deputies went inside the home where they say they found the victim in poor health - she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
After further investigation, Cortez was booked at the Washoe County Detention Facility on the following charges:
Kidnapping – first degree, a felony
Neglect of an elder / vulnerable person, a felony
Exploitation of an elder / vulnerable person, a felony
Isolation of an elder / vulnerable person, a gross misdemeanor
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)