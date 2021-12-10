A Carson Colony tribe member will spend 70 months in prison for killing his son on tribal land in 2019, authorities announced Friday.
The Department of Justice says 52-year-old Steven Bryan shot his son in the head with an AR-15 style rifle on the Carson Colony of the Washoe Tribe Reservation in December 2019.
The DOJ says the Reno man and his son were arguing over money owed.
A jury convicted Bryan of one count of voluntary manslaughter in June 2021.
In addition to the prison term, Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du sentenced Bryan to three years of supervised release.
If you have information concerning a missing or murdered person in Indian Country, you are urged to contact your local FBI office or submit a tip online – tips can remain anonymous at TIPS.FBI.GOV.
(Department of Justice contributed to this report.)