A 21-year-old Reno man is behind bars accused of luring a girl online and then sexually assaulting her.
Authorities say Arsh Bhardwaj faces 10 felony counts after the alleged sexual assault on a girl younger than 14.
Deputies say they were initially called to a business in the 5300 block of Sun Valley Boulevard shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Monday, March 7 for a reported rape. Deputies say they met with the child and her family members who went to the business with the express intent to call for help.
Preliminary investigative findings determined Bhardwaj made initial contact with the victim via social media. Using Snapchat direct messages, deputies say Bhardwaj lured the girl to a location where he then forced her into a car and forced himself on her.
Washoe County Detectives requested the assistance of the Regional Human Exploitation And Trafficking (HEAT) Unit. Authorities say HEAT began a parallel investigation which confirmed Bhardwaj’s involvement in the prior sexual assault.
HEAT Detectives made contact with Bhardwaj on March 11, and took him into custody.
In total, Bhardwaj faces ten felony counts:
- Sexual Assault Against a Child Under 14 – WCSO
- Sexual Assault Against a Child Under 14 – WCSO
- Lewdness with a Child Under 14, first offense – WCSO
- Luring a Child with a Computer for Sex – WCSO
- First Degree Sexually Motivated Kidnapping of a Child Under 18 – WCSO
- Attempted Sexual Assault Against a Child Under 14 – RPD
- Attempted Kidnapping of a Minor, First Degree – RPD
- Luring a Child with Use of a Computer – RPD
- Attempted Abuse of a Child for Sexual Exploitation – RPD
- Attempted Use/Permit of a Child Under 14 to be Subject of a Sexual Portrayal/Performance – RPD
This is an ongoing investigation.
Parents are advised to discuss internet and social media safety with their children.
Deputies say Bhardwaj utilized the Snapchat handle @desi_mundahr12; however, usernames are easily changed.
Anyone who may have information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320. Refer to case number WC22-1102.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)