221021-N-HG389-0154 SINGAPORE (Oct. 21, 2022) Chief Hospital Corpsman Iandave Estrada, left, and Chief Logistics Specialist Djuris Escamillan cut a cake during the Singapore Area chief pinning ceremony, Oct 21. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. Located to Southeast Asia COMLOG WESTPAC logistically supplies the U.S. Navy’s deployed surface units and aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)