A native of Reno serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, which is homeported in San Diego.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikal Chapman graduated from Robert McQueen High School before joining the Navy. Today, Chapman serves as a mass communication specialist.
“Both my parents are in the Navy,” Chapman said. “I grew up with that sort of influence and heard their stories, so I wanted to join in the tradition and do something I was proud of.”
Chapman relies upon skills and values from lessons learned in Reno to succeed in the military.
“I worked a lot of jobs before I joined the Navy, so I have a good work ethic,” Chapman said. “That's an important skill to have when working on a ship.”
Boxer, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, commissioned Feb. 11, 1995, and is the sixth U.S. ship to bear the name. The ship recently completed a scheduled maintenance availability and is preparing for upcoming operations.
Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines. Amphibious assault ships transfer Marines, equipment and supplies and can support helicopters or other aircraft, according to Navy officials. They also are capable of accessing 75 percent of the world’s beaches.
Serving in the Navy means Chapman is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy provides maritime security and can project power anywhere in the world,” said Chapman.
Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to ready sailors and a strong Navy.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.
“The U.S. Navy – forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power – deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
“The Surface Force will continue to meet the challenge of strategic competition and respond to the realities of the modern security environment,” said Commander of Naval Surface Forces Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener. “Our efforts are critical to preserve freedom of the seas, deter aggression and win wars.”
Sailors like Chapman have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“Getting my surface warfare pin was a big accomplishment,” Chapman said. “I also frequently take on work that would normally fall under a higher position. Accomplishing those tasks gives me a lot of satisfaction.”
As Chapman and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“It gives me a sense of pride to serve my country and participate in this higher calling,” added Chapman.
