Urban Roots, a nonprofit in northern Nevada working to change the way communities eat and learn through garden-based education hosted its first Harvesting Health Brunch, inviting the community to talk about food insecurity and related issues affecting the community on Sunday.
The fundraiser raised money for the organization as it implements programming that tackles some food insecurity issues while inviting attendees to contribute alternate ideas to combat these challenges.
Attendees listened to live music by Elliot Schifferdecker, enjoyed bites suitable for all dietary constraints, took pictures at the photo booth and bidded on silent auction prizes.
“We are thrilled to host this brunch because when we talk about how to address issues facing our community, we believe we should involve those who can help us change it for the better,” said Jenny Angius, executive director of operations and development at Urban Roots, “We are also inviting residents who have lived the realities of food insecurity so that our community can better understand what it’s like. Attendees will have the chance to voice their opinion, suggest potential solutions and have a hand in creating change for northern Nevadans.”
Proceeds will go directly toward the nonprofits programming, which includes education for individuals around nutrition and sustainable, healthy eating habits, as well as the creation of individual and shared garden beds for local residents, schools and nonprofits.
To learn more about Urban Roots, visit www.urgc.org.