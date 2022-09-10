Urban Roots, a nonprofit in northern Nevada working to change the way communities eat and learn through garden based education, is offering programming for those students aged five to 15 enrolled in homeschool programs.
The opportunity gives students a small and structured group environment at the nonprofit’s Urban Teaching Farm that can augment home studies through garden education.
Registration is currently open and tuition is $25 per day, though scholarships are available.
“Our Farm School program can add so much to students who might benefit from occasional group dynamics in an outdoor setting,” said Sydney Callahan, executive director of programs and staff. “Our garden has this powerful ability to enhance any sort of lesson and we want to ensure we’re offering it as a tool to a greater cross-section of students in Washoe county.”
Farm Homeschool Programming cycles are from September to November 2022 and from February to May of 2023 and sessions take place on Tuesdays and Fridays for about three hours per day.
Each month will focus on a varying theme. Each month is a different theme. Drop off is from 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. and pick up is from 11:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Those interested in signing their students up can apply here.
To learn more about applying for a scholarship, click here. The Urban Teaching Farm is located at 1700 E. 2nd Street in Reno, Nevada.
To learn more about Urban Roots, visitwww.urgc.org.