Urban Roots, a nonprofit in northern Nevada working to change the way communities eat and learn through garden based education, has opened their Gardening For All application for the 2022-2023 calendar year.
Applicants can apply for a garden installation for their personal homes, schools, businesses or nonprofits. The application period will be open from Monday, August 8 until Friday, September 23.
“Last year’s Gardening For All program drew a large number of applicants, verifying the genuine interest in our community to integrate gardening more intimately into their home, work and social spheres,” said Sydney Callahan, executive director of programs and staff. “We are so excited to open this program for a second year to help subsidize gardens for individuals around town so they can discover the benefits of growing their own food and cooking with fresh ingredients.”
Applicants accepted into the program will work alongside the Urban Roots team to design the garden bed and the contents within.
Afterward the Urban Roots team will gather materials and both parties will help to construct the garden beds. The team will provide four seasonal gardening consultations to map out planting and troubleshoot any issues. Pricing begins at $600, however scholarships are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Gardening For All program debuted in 2021 after the organization determined it would introduce a broader collection of programming to match the gardening interest coming from individuals of all ages.
Other elements of expanded programming included a monthly educational workshop for novice gardeners, the Dead Plant Society.
Those interested in applying for the application can visit here. To learn more about Urban Roots, visit www.urgc.org.