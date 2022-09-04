Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures of 100-105 degrees with morning low temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above average for early September. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Lassen-Eastern Plumas- Eastern Sierra Counties and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...This prolonged period of heat may significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&