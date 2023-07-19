Reno Police say they've arrested a man in connection with a series of burglaries that began in late April.
Police say they arrested 46-year-old Martin Escamilla on Plumb Lane on Friday after an alleged burglary of an unidentified downtown business.
Police say Escamilla is linked to several business and car burglaries.
Escamilla was booked into the Washoe County Jail and faces several burglary-related charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 77-322-4900.