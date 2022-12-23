As part of a multi-agency search that included the Reno Police Department, two suspected gang members were arrested on multiple charges including Attempted Murder and illegal firearm possessions.
Over the past eight months, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) Detectives have been actively searching for suspected Oak Park Blood gang members, Treygee Tagami (28) and Leslie Rogers (30).
Tagami had arrest warrants for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, while Rogers had arrest warrants for Attempted Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Both Tagami and Rogers were fugitives actively evading authorities throughout the United States and its territories.
With the assistance of the Sacramento Police Department, Reno Police Department, Las Vegas Metro Police Department, and Federal authorities from the DEA and the U.S. Marshals Service, Rogers was taken into custody in Saint Croix (U.S. Virgin Islands), and Tagami was arrested in West Sacramento.
Tagami was arrested in possession of a stolen firearm with a high capacity magazine and a fully automatic conversion switch, along with a juvenile armed with an additional firearm inside his vehicle.
(Sacramento County Sheriff's Office)